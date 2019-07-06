Athletics 5, Mariners 2

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Davis dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Canha rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Laureano cf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Pinder lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|b-Grossman ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.266
|Phegley c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Barreto 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.125
|Totals
|30
|5
|5
|4
|4
|8
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Santana rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Vogelbach 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Beckham dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Seager 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Williamson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.163
|a-Nola ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.364
|Gordon 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|0
|8
|Oakland
|001
|000
|202—5
|5
|2
|Seattle
|100
|010
|000—2
|5
|2
a-struck out for Williamson in the 8th. b-doubled for Pinder in the 9th.
E_Anderson (2), Olson (3), Santana 2 (12). LOB_Oakland 3, Seattle 2. 2B_Olson (11), Grossman (15). HR_Barreto (1), off Kikuchi; Murphy (9), off Anderson. RBIs_Laureano (44), Barreto (1), Grossman 2 (25), Crawford (25), Murphy (19). SB_Smith (23). CS_Smith (3). SF_Laureano, Crawford.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 1 (Phegley); Seattle 1 (Seager). RISP_Oakland 2 for 5; Seattle 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Canha, Murphy. GIDP_Seager.
DP_Oakland 1 (Barreto, Chapman, Olson).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, W, 9-5
|6
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|4
|82
|3.86
|Petit, H, 14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.54
|Buchter, H, 9
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.38
|Hendriks, S, 4-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.27
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi, L, 4-6
|7
|4
|3
|2
|1
|5
|95
|4.94
|Bass
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|4.12
|Altavilla
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|24
|9.53
Inherited runners-scored_Petit 1-0. PB_Phegley (11).
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_2:51. A_19,712 (47,943).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.