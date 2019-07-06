Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Athletics 5, Mariners 2

July 6, 2019 1:17 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .270
Chapman 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .263
Olson 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .245
Davis dh 3 2 1 0 1 1 .243
Canha rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .233
Laureano cf 3 1 0 1 0 0 .258
Pinder lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .247
b-Grossman ph-lf 1 0 1 2 0 0 .266
Phegley c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Barreto 2b 3 1 1 1 0 2 .125
Totals 30 5 5 4 4 8
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .235
Crawford ss 3 0 0 1 0 1 .284
Santana rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .281
Vogelbach 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .241
Beckham dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .231
Murphy c 3 1 2 1 0 0 .269
Seager 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .199
Williamson lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .163
a-Nola ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .364
Gordon 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .266
Totals 30 2 5 2 0 8
Oakland 001 000 202—5 5 2
Seattle 100 010 000—2 5 2

a-struck out for Williamson in the 8th. b-doubled for Pinder in the 9th.

E_Anderson (2), Olson (3), Santana 2 (12). LOB_Oakland 3, Seattle 2. 2B_Olson (11), Grossman (15). HR_Barreto (1), off Kikuchi; Murphy (9), off Anderson. RBIs_Laureano (44), Barreto (1), Grossman 2 (25), Crawford (25), Murphy (19). SB_Smith (23). CS_Smith (3). SF_Laureano, Crawford.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 1 (Phegley); Seattle 1 (Seager). RISP_Oakland 2 for 5; Seattle 0 for 2.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Canha, Murphy. GIDP_Seager.

DP_Oakland 1 (Barreto, Chapman, Olson).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, W, 9-5 6 1-3 5 2 2 0 4 82 3.86
Petit, H, 14 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 2.54
Buchter, H, 9 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.38
Hendriks, S, 4-5 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.27
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kikuchi, L, 4-6 7 4 3 2 1 5 95 4.94
Bass 1 0 0 0 1 2 22 4.12
Altavilla 1 1 2 2 2 1 24 9.53

Inherited runners-scored_Petit 1-0. PB_Phegley (11).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_2:51. A_19,712 (47,943).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.