Athletics 5, Mariners 2

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .270 Chapman 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .263 Olson 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .245 Davis dh 3 2 1 0 1 1 .243 Canha rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .233 Laureano cf 3 1 0 1 0 0 .258 Pinder lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .247 b-Grossman ph-lf 1 0 1 2 0 0 .266 Phegley c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Barreto 2b 3 1 1 1 0 2 .125 Totals 30 5 5 4 4 8

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .235 Crawford ss 3 0 0 1 0 1 .284 Santana rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .281 Vogelbach 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .241 Beckham dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .231 Murphy c 3 1 2 1 0 0 .269 Seager 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .199 Williamson lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .163 a-Nola ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .364 Gordon 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .266 Totals 30 2 5 2 0 8

Oakland 001 000 202—5 5 2 Seattle 100 010 000—2 5 2

a-struck out for Williamson in the 8th. b-doubled for Pinder in the 9th.

E_Anderson (2), Olson (3), Santana 2 (12). LOB_Oakland 3, Seattle 2. 2B_Olson (11), Grossman (15). HR_Barreto (1), off Kikuchi; Murphy (9), off Anderson. RBIs_Laureano (44), Barreto (1), Grossman 2 (25), Crawford (25), Murphy (19). SB_Smith (23). CS_Smith (3). SF_Laureano, Crawford.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 1 (Phegley); Seattle 1 (Seager). RISP_Oakland 2 for 5; Seattle 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Canha, Murphy. GIDP_Seager.

DP_Oakland 1 (Barreto, Chapman, Olson).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, W, 9-5 6 1-3 5 2 2 0 4 82 3.86 Petit, H, 14 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 2.54 Buchter, H, 9 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.38 Hendriks, S, 4-5 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.27 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kikuchi, L, 4-6 7 4 3 2 1 5 95 4.94 Bass 1 0 0 0 1 2 22 4.12 Altavilla 1 1 2 2 2 1 24 9.53

Inherited runners-scored_Petit 1-0. PB_Phegley (11).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_2:51. A_19,712 (47,943).

