The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Athletics 5, Mariners 2

July 6, 2019 1:16 am
 
Oakland Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Semien ss 3 0 0 0 M.Smith cf 4 1 1 0
M.Chpmn 3b 3 0 1 0 J.Crwfr ss 3 0 0 1
M.Olson 1b 4 1 1 0 Do.Sntn rf 4 0 1 0
K.Davis dh 3 2 1 0 Vglbach 1b 4 0 0 0
Canha rf 3 0 0 0 T.Bckhm dh 3 0 1 0
Lureano cf 3 1 0 1 T.Mrphy c 3 1 2 1
Pinder lf 3 0 0 0 K.Sager 3b 3 0 0 0
Grssman ph-lf 1 0 1 2 Wllmson lf 2 0 0 0
Phegley c 4 0 0 0 Au.Nola ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Barreto 2b 3 1 1 1 D.Grdon 2b 3 0 0 0
Totals 30 5 5 4 Totals 30 2 5 2
Oakland 001 000 202—5
Seattle 100 010 000—2

E_Do.Santana 2 (12), Bre.Anderson (2), M.Olson (3). DP_Oakland 1. LOB_Oakland 3, Seattle 2. 2B_M.Olson (11), Grossman (15). HR_Barreto (1), T.Murphy (9). SB_M.Smith (23). CS_M.Smith (3). SF_Laureano (4), J.Crawford (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Bre.Anderson W,9-5 6 1-3 5 2 2 0 4
Petit H,14 1 0 0 0 0 1
Buchter H,9 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Hendriks S,4-5 1 0 0 0 0 2
Seattle
Kikuchi L,4-6 7 4 3 2 1 5
Bass 1 0 0 0 1 2
Altavilla 1 1 2 2 2 1

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_2:51. A_19,712 (47,943).

