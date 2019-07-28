Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Athletics 5, Rangers 4

July 28, 2019 12:16 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Texas Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Da.Sntn cf 5 1 2 2 Semien ss 4 2 2 1
W.Clhun lf 5 1 1 1 M.Chpmn 3b 4 1 1 2
Andrus ss 4 0 2 1 M.Olson 1b 4 0 0 0
Mazara rf 4 0 3 0 Canha dh 2 1 1 1
Pence dh 4 0 1 0 Lureano cf 3 1 2 1
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 Hrrmann c 4 0 0 0
A.Cbrra 3b 4 1 1 0 Phegley c 0 0 0 0
Frsythe 1b 3 0 0 0 Pinder rf 3 0 0 0
Mathis c 3 1 1 0 Grssman lf 3 0 0 0
Choo ph 1 0 0 0 Barreto 2b 3 0 0 0
Totals 37 4 11 4 Totals 30 5 6 5
Texas 000 000 400—4
Oakland 011 021 00x—5

LOB_Texas 7, Oakland 4. 2B_W.Calhoun (7), Mathis (4), Laureano (26). 3B_Da.Santana (5). HR_Semien (16), M.Chapman (23), Canha (17), Laureano (21).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Sampson L,6-8 6 6 5 5 0 2
Montero 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Leclerc 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Oakland
Bailey W,9-7 6 2-3 7 3 3 1 7
Buchter 0 1 1 1 0 0
Petit H,16 1-3 2 0 0 0 0
Soria H,12 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hendriks S,9-11 1 1 0 0 0 2

Buchter pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Sampson (Canha), by Montero (Laureano).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:52. A_36,468 (46,765).

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders visit Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C.

Today in History

1775: US postal system established