Athletics 5, Rangers 4

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Santana cf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .317 Calhoun lf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .284 Andrus ss 4 0 2 1 0 0 .287 Mazara rf 4 0 3 0 0 1 .261 Pence dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .290 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .201 Cabrera 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .241 Forsythe 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .247 Mathis c 3 1 1 0 0 2 .152 a-Choo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .281 Totals 37 4 11 4 1 10

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 4 2 2 1 0 0 .272 Chapman 3b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .270 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .252 Canha dh 2 1 1 1 1 0 .253 Laureano cf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .285 Herrmann c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .225 Phegley c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Pinder rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Grossman lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Barreto 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .114 Totals 30 5 6 5 1 4

Texas 000 000 400—4 11 0 Oakland 011 021 00x—5 6 0

a-struck out for Mathis in the 9th.

LOB_Texas 7, Oakland 4. 2B_Calhoun (7), Mathis (4), Laureano (26). 3B_Santana (5). HR_Canha (17), off Sampson; Semien (16), off Sampson; Chapman (23), off Sampson; Laureano (21), off Sampson. RBIs_Santana 2 (44), Calhoun (16), Andrus (51), Semien (51), Chapman 2 (61), Canha (31), Laureano (58).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Mathis 2); Oakland 3 (Herrmann, Pinder 2). RISP_Texas 4 for 7; Oakland 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Cabrera.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sampson, L, 6-8 6 6 5 5 0 2 87 5.32 Montero 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 31 0.00 Leclerc 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.99 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bailey, W, 9-7 6 2-3 7 3 3 1 7 105 5.33 Buchter 0 1 1 1 0 0 4 3.49 Petit, H, 16 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 6 2.56 Soria, H, 12 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.41 Hendriks, S, 9-11 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 1.44

Buchter pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Leclerc 2-0, Buchter 1-1, Petit 1-1. HBP_Sampson (Canha), Montero (Laureano).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:52. A_36,468 (46,765).

