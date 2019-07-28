Athletics 5, Rangers 4

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Santana cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.317
|Calhoun lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.287
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Pence dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.201
|Cabrera 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Forsythe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Mathis c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.152
|a-Choo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Totals
|37
|4
|11
|4
|1
|10
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.270
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Canha dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.253
|Laureano cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.285
|Herrmann c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Phegley c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Pinder rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Barreto 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.114
|Totals
|30
|5
|6
|5
|1
|4
|Texas
|000
|000
|400—4
|11
|0
|Oakland
|011
|021
|00x—5
|6
|0
a-struck out for Mathis in the 9th.
LOB_Texas 7, Oakland 4. 2B_Calhoun (7), Mathis (4), Laureano (26). 3B_Santana (5). HR_Canha (17), off Sampson; Semien (16), off Sampson; Chapman (23), off Sampson; Laureano (21), off Sampson. RBIs_Santana 2 (44), Calhoun (16), Andrus (51), Semien (51), Chapman 2 (61), Canha (31), Laureano (58).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Mathis 2); Oakland 3 (Herrmann, Pinder 2). RISP_Texas 4 for 7; Oakland 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Cabrera.
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sampson, L, 6-8
|6
|6
|5
|5
|0
|2
|87
|5.32
|Montero
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|0.00
|Leclerc
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.99
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bailey, W, 9-7
|6
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|105
|5.33
|Buchter
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3.49
|Petit, H, 16
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.56
|Soria, H, 12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.41
|Hendriks, S, 9-11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|1.44
Buchter pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Leclerc 2-0, Buchter 1-1, Petit 1-1. HBP_Sampson (Canha), Montero (Laureano).
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:52. A_36,468 (46,765).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.