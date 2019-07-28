Listen Live Sports

Athletics 5, Rangers 4

July 28, 2019 12:16 am
 
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Santana cf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .317
Calhoun lf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .284
Andrus ss 4 0 2 1 0 0 .287
Mazara rf 4 0 3 0 0 1 .261
Pence dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .290
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .201
Cabrera 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .241
Forsythe 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .247
Mathis c 3 1 1 0 0 2 .152
a-Choo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .281
Totals 37 4 11 4 1 10
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 4 2 2 1 0 0 .272
Chapman 3b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .270
Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .252
Canha dh 2 1 1 1 1 0 .253
Laureano cf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .285
Herrmann c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .225
Phegley c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .244
Pinder rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Grossman lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Barreto 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .114
Totals 30 5 6 5 1 4
Texas 000 000 400—4 11 0
Oakland 011 021 00x—5 6 0

a-struck out for Mathis in the 9th.

LOB_Texas 7, Oakland 4. 2B_Calhoun (7), Mathis (4), Laureano (26). 3B_Santana (5). HR_Canha (17), off Sampson; Semien (16), off Sampson; Chapman (23), off Sampson; Laureano (21), off Sampson. RBIs_Santana 2 (44), Calhoun (16), Andrus (51), Semien (51), Chapman 2 (61), Canha (31), Laureano (58).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Mathis 2); Oakland 3 (Herrmann, Pinder 2). RISP_Texas 4 for 7; Oakland 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Cabrera.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sampson, L, 6-8 6 6 5 5 0 2 87 5.32
Montero 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 31 0.00
Leclerc 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.99
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bailey, W, 9-7 6 2-3 7 3 3 1 7 105 5.33
Buchter 0 1 1 1 0 0 4 3.49
Petit, H, 16 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 6 2.56
Soria, H, 12 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.41
Hendriks, S, 9-11 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 1.44

Buchter pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Leclerc 2-0, Buchter 1-1, Petit 1-1. HBP_Sampson (Canha), Montero (Laureano).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:52. A_36,468 (46,765).

