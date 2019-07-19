Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Athletics 5, Twins 3

July 19, 2019 11:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Oakland Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Semien ss 4 2 3 1 Kepler cf 5 0 0 0
Profar 2b 5 0 0 0 J.Plnco ss 5 0 1 0
M.Chpmn 3b 0 0 0 0 Cruz dh 3 1 1 0
M.Olson 1b 4 0 2 1 E.Rsrio lf 4 0 1 0
Canha rf 4 1 1 0 C.Cron 1b 4 0 0 0
Lureano cf 3 1 2 0 Gnzalez rf 4 1 1 2
K.Davis dh 4 0 2 2 Arraez 2b 3 0 1 0
Grssman lf 4 1 1 0 Sano 3b 2 1 0 0
Hrrmann c 4 0 0 0 J.Cstro c 2 0 2 0
Pinder 3b-2b 4 0 1 1 Garver ph-c 2 0 0 0
Totals 36 5 12 5 Totals 34 3 7 2
Oakland 200 012 000—5
Minnesota 012 000 000—3

E_M.Olson (4). DP_Oakland 1, Minnesota 2. LOB_Oakland 6, Minnesota 9. 2B_Semien (25), Laureano 2 (23), J.Polanco (26). 3B_Semien (4). HR_Semien (15), Gonzalez (11). SB_Grossman (6). CS_Semien (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Bassitt W,7-4 5 5 3 2 2 2
Buchter H,10 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Soria H,10 1 2 0 0 0 0
Hendriks S,7-8 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3
Minnesota
Odorizzi 5 6 3 3 2 3
R.Harper L,3-2 1 3 2 2 0 1
Duffey 1 1 0 0 0 1
Parker 1 1 0 0 0 1
Littell 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Bassitt (Cruz), by Bassitt (Arraez).

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

Advertisement

T_3:21. A_31,082 (38,649).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.