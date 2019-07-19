Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Athletics 5, Twins 3

July 19, 2019 11:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 4 2 3 1 1 0 .273
Profar 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Chapman 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .279
Olson 1b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .260
Canha rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .254
Laureano cf 3 1 2 0 1 1 .283
Davis dh 4 0 2 2 0 1 .236
Grossman lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .256
Herrmann c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Pinder 3b-2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .245
Totals 36 5 12 5 2 7
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kepler cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .258
Polanco ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .305
Cruz dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .270
Rosario lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .283
Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262
Gonzalez rf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .262
Arraez 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .381
Sano 3b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .234
Castro c 2 0 2 0 0 0 .260
a-Garver ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .293
Totals 34 3 7 2 3 5
Oakland 200 012 000—5 12 1
Minnesota 012 000 000—3 7 0

a-lined out for Castro in the 6th.

E_Olson (4). LOB_Oakland 6, Minnesota 9. 2B_Semien (25), Laureano 2 (23), Polanco (26). 3B_Semien (4). HR_Semien (15), off Odorizzi; Gonzalez (11), off Bassitt. RBIs_Semien (50), Olson (41), Davis 2 (48), Pinder (29), Gonzalez 2 (33). SB_Grossman (6). CS_Semien (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Semien, Grossman, Herrmann); Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Cron). RISP_Oakland 4 for 11; Minnesota 0 for 4.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Grossman. LIDP_Herrmann. GIDP_Cron.

DP_Oakland 1 (Semien, Profar, Olson); Minnesota 2 (Cron), (Cron, Garver).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bassitt, W, 7-4 5 5 3 2 2 2 94 3.96
Buchter, H, 10 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 16 3.16
Soria, H, 10 1 2 0 0 0 0 15 4.57
Hendriks, S, 7-8 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 20 1.17
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Odorizzi 5 6 3 3 2 3 88 3.18
Harper, L, 3-2 1 3 2 2 0 1 29 3.18
Duffey 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 3.48
Parker 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 3.34
Littell 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 4.15

Inherited runners-scored_Hendriks 1-0. HBP_Bassitt 2 (Cruz,Arraez).

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:21. A_31,082 (38,649).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.