Athletics 5, Twins 3

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 4 2 3 1 1 0 .273 Profar 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Chapman 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .279 Olson 1b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .260 Canha rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .254 Laureano cf 3 1 2 0 1 1 .283 Davis dh 4 0 2 2 0 1 .236 Grossman lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .256 Herrmann c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Pinder 3b-2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .245 Totals 36 5 12 5 2 7

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kepler cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Polanco ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .305 Cruz dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .270 Rosario lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .283 Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Gonzalez rf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .262 Arraez 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .381 Sano 3b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .234 Castro c 2 0 2 0 0 0 .260 a-Garver ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .293 Totals 34 3 7 2 3 5

Oakland 200 012 000—5 12 1 Minnesota 012 000 000—3 7 0

a-lined out for Castro in the 6th.

E_Olson (4). LOB_Oakland 6, Minnesota 9. 2B_Semien (25), Laureano 2 (23), Polanco (26). 3B_Semien (4). HR_Semien (15), off Odorizzi; Gonzalez (11), off Bassitt. RBIs_Semien (50), Olson (41), Davis 2 (48), Pinder (29), Gonzalez 2 (33). SB_Grossman (6). CS_Semien (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Semien, Grossman, Herrmann); Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Cron). RISP_Oakland 4 for 11; Minnesota 0 for 4.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Grossman. LIDP_Herrmann. GIDP_Cron.

DP_Oakland 1 (Semien, Profar, Olson); Minnesota 2 (Cron), (Cron, Garver).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bassitt, W, 7-4 5 5 3 2 2 2 94 3.96 Buchter, H, 10 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 16 3.16 Soria, H, 10 1 2 0 0 0 0 15 4.57 Hendriks, S, 7-8 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 20 1.17 Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Odorizzi 5 6 3 3 2 3 88 3.18 Harper, L, 3-2 1 3 2 2 0 1 29 3.18 Duffey 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 3.48 Parker 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 3.34 Littell 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 4.15

Inherited runners-scored_Hendriks 1-0. HBP_Bassitt 2 (Cruz,Arraez).

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:21. A_31,082 (38,649).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.