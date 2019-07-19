Athletics 5, Twins 3

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.273
|Profar 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Chapman 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Canha rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Laureano cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.283
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.236
|Grossman lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Herrmann c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Pinder 3b-2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.245
|Totals
|36
|5
|12
|5
|2
|7
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kepler cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Polanco ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Cruz dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.262
|Arraez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.381
|Sano 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.234
|Castro c
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|a-Garver ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|2
|3
|5
|Oakland
|200
|012
|000—5
|12
|1
|Minnesota
|012
|000
|000—3
|7
|0
a-lined out for Castro in the 6th.
E_Olson (4). LOB_Oakland 6, Minnesota 9. 2B_Semien (25), Laureano 2 (23), Polanco (26). 3B_Semien (4). HR_Semien (15), off Odorizzi; Gonzalez (11), off Bassitt. RBIs_Semien (50), Olson (41), Davis 2 (48), Pinder (29), Gonzalez 2 (33). SB_Grossman (6). CS_Semien (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Semien, Grossman, Herrmann); Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Cron). RISP_Oakland 4 for 11; Minnesota 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Grossman. LIDP_Herrmann. GIDP_Cron.
DP_Oakland 1 (Semien, Profar, Olson); Minnesota 2 (Cron), (Cron, Garver).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt, W, 7-4
|5
|5
|3
|2
|2
|2
|94
|3.96
|Buchter, H, 10
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|3.16
|Soria, H, 10
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|4.57
|Hendriks, S, 7-8
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|1.17
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi
|5
|6
|3
|3
|2
|3
|88
|3.18
|Harper, L, 3-2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|29
|3.18
|Duffey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.48
|Parker
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.34
|Littell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.15
Inherited runners-scored_Hendriks 1-0. HBP_Bassitt 2 (Cruz,Arraez).
Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_3:21. A_31,082 (38,649).
