Athletics 5, Twins 4

July 20, 2019 11:02 pm
 
Oakland Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Semien ss 3 1 0 0 Garver c 3 1 1 1
M.Chpmn 3b 4 0 0 0 J.Plnco ss 4 0 1 0
M.Olson 1b 4 0 1 0 Cruz dh 4 1 1 1
Canha rf 3 2 1 2 Sano 3b 3 1 2 1
Lureano cf 5 2 3 1 Gnzalez rf-lf 4 0 0 0
K.Davis dh 4 0 1 2 C.Cron 1b 3 0 1 0
Grssman lf 4 0 2 0 Adranza pr-1b 1 1 0 0
Pinder ph-lf 1 0 1 0 Kepler cf 4 0 2 0
Hrrmann c 4 0 2 0 Schoop 2b 3 0 1 1
Phegley ph-c 1 0 0 0 Arraez lf 3 0 0 0
Barreto 2b 3 0 0 0 Cave rf 0 0 0 0
Profar ph-2b 1 0 0 0 E.Rsrio ph 0 0 0 0
Totals 37 5 11 5 Totals 32 4 9 4
Oakland 000 000 302—5
Minnesota 200 000 200—4

E_C.Cron (8). DP_Oakland 2, Minnesota 2. LOB_Oakland 12, Minnesota 6. 2B_Laureano (24), Sano (11), Schoop (19). HR_Canha (16), Laureano (20), Garver (17), Cruz (19), Sano (14). CS_Kepler (5). SF_Schoop (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Bre.Anderson 6 4 3 3 1 2
Petit 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Buchter 1 1 0 0 0 0
Treinen W,3-3 2-3 1 0 0 2 0
Hendriks S,8-9 1 2 0 0 1 1
Minnesota
Berrios 5 2-3 5 0 0 3 4
Duffey H,3 2-3 0 1 1 1 1
Littell BS,1 2-3 2 2 2 0 2
Parker H,9 1 1 0 0 0 1
Rogers L,2-2 BS,4 1 3 2 2 0 1

Bre.Anderson pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Berrios (Canha), by Berrios (M.Olson), by Rogers (Canha).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_3:30. A_32,270 (38,649).

