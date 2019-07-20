Athletics 5, Twins 4

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.271
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Canha rf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.255
|Laureano cf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.287
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.236
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|b-Pinder ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Herrmann c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|c-Phegley ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Barreto 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.139
|a-Profar ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|5
|4
|9
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garver c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.294
|Polanco ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Sano 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.241
|Gonzalez rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|1-Adrianza pr-1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Kepler cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Arraez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.370
|Cave rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|d-Rosario ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.283
|Totals
|32
|4
|9
|4
|4
|3
|Oakland
|000
|000
|302—5
|11
|0
|Minnesota
|200
|000
|200—4
|9
|1
a-struck out for Barreto in the 8th. b-singled for Grossman in the 9th. c-grounded out for Herrmann in the 9th. d-pinch hit for Cave in the 9th.
1-ran for Cron in the 7th.
E_Cron (8). LOB_Oakland 12, Minnesota 6. 2B_Laureano (24), Sano (11), Schoop (19). HR_Canha (16), off Littell; Laureano (20), off Littell; Garver (17), off Anderson; Cruz (19), off Anderson; Sano (14), off Anderson. RBIs_Canha 2 (28), Laureano (53), Davis 2 (50), Garver (39), Cruz (49), Sano (26), Schoop (41). CS_Kepler (5). SF_Schoop.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (Canha, Davis 2, Barreto, Phegley); Minnesota 3 (Gonzalez 2, Cron). RISP_Oakland 1 for 6; Minnesota 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Gonzalez, Cruz. GIDP_Davis, Herrmann, Garver, Polanco.
DP_Oakland 2 (Chapman, Barreto, Olson), (Semien, Profar, Olson); Minnesota 2 (Cron, Polanco, Schoop), (Polanco, Schoop, Cron).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|6
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|81
|3.82
|Petit
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|2.68
|Buchter
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|3.04
|Treinen, W, 3-3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|24
|4.46
|Hendriks, S, 8-9
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|1.15
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berrios
|5
|2-3
|5
|0
|0
|3
|4
|113
|2.96
|Duffey, H, 3
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|14
|3.69
|Littell
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|16
|5.00
|Parker, H, 9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.25
|Rogers, L, 2-2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|15
|1.97
Anderson pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Buchter 1-0, Duffey 2-0, Littell 1-1. HBP_Berrios 2 (Canha,Olson), Rogers (Canha).
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Gary Cederstrom.
T_3:30. A_32,270 (38,649).
