Athletics 5, Twins 4

July 20, 2019 11:02 pm
 
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 3 1 0 0 2 0 .271
Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .276
Olson 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .260
Canha rf 3 2 1 2 0 0 .255
Laureano cf 5 2 3 1 0 1 .287
Davis dh 4 0 1 2 1 2 .236
Grossman lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .260
b-Pinder ph-lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .249
Herrmann c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .286
c-Phegley ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Barreto 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .139
a-Profar ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .213
Totals 37 5 11 5 4 9
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garver c 3 1 1 1 2 0 .294
Polanco ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .305
Cruz dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .270
Sano 3b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .241
Gonzalez rf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259
Cron 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .263
1-Adrianza pr-1b 1 1 0 0 0 1 .276
Kepler cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .261
Schoop 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .258
Arraez lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .370
Cave rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .198
d-Rosario ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .283
Totals 32 4 9 4 4 3
Oakland 000 000 302—5 11 0
Minnesota 200 000 200—4 9 1

a-struck out for Barreto in the 8th. b-singled for Grossman in the 9th. c-grounded out for Herrmann in the 9th. d-pinch hit for Cave in the 9th.

1-ran for Cron in the 7th.

E_Cron (8). LOB_Oakland 12, Minnesota 6. 2B_Laureano (24), Sano (11), Schoop (19). HR_Canha (16), off Littell; Laureano (20), off Littell; Garver (17), off Anderson; Cruz (19), off Anderson; Sano (14), off Anderson. RBIs_Canha 2 (28), Laureano (53), Davis 2 (50), Garver (39), Cruz (49), Sano (26), Schoop (41). CS_Kepler (5). SF_Schoop.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (Canha, Davis 2, Barreto, Phegley); Minnesota 3 (Gonzalez 2, Cron). RISP_Oakland 1 for 6; Minnesota 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Gonzalez, Cruz. GIDP_Davis, Herrmann, Garver, Polanco.

DP_Oakland 2 (Chapman, Barreto, Olson), (Semien, Profar, Olson); Minnesota 2 (Cron, Polanco, Schoop), (Polanco, Schoop, Cron).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson 6 4 3 3 1 2 81 3.82
Petit 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 6 2.68
Buchter 1 1 0 0 0 0 27 3.04
Treinen, W, 3-3 2-3 1 0 0 2 0 24 4.46
Hendriks, S, 8-9 1 2 0 0 1 1 11 1.15
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Berrios 5 2-3 5 0 0 3 4 113 2.96
Duffey, H, 3 2-3 0 1 1 1 1 14 3.69
Littell 2-3 2 2 2 0 2 16 5.00
Parker, H, 9 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 3.25
Rogers, L, 2-2 1 3 2 2 0 1 15 1.97

Anderson pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Buchter 1-0, Duffey 2-0, Littell 1-1. HBP_Berrios 2 (Canha,Olson), Rogers (Canha).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_3:30. A_32,270 (38,649).

