Athletics 5, White Sox 1

July 13, 2019 1:31 am
 
Chicago Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
L.Grcia ss 5 0 2 1 Semien ss 5 0 2 1
Moncada 3b 5 0 3 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 1 2 0
J.Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 4 0 1 0
J.McCnn c 3 0 1 0 K.Davis dh 3 0 1 1
Jay rf 4 0 1 0 Canha rf 3 1 2 1
El.Jmen lf 3 1 1 0 Grssman lf 3 0 1 0
A.Reed dh 4 0 1 0 Pinder ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Y.Sanch 2b 4 0 0 0 Lureano cf 4 1 2 1
Cordell cf 3 0 1 0 Profar 2b 4 1 1 1
Tilson ph 1 0 0 0 Phegley c 4 1 1 0
Totals 36 1 10 1 Totals 35 5 13 5
Chicago 000 000 001—1
Oakland 120 001 10x—5

E_L.Garcia (6). DP_Chicago 2, Oakland 1. LOB_Chicago 10, Oakland 8. 2B_Grossman (16). 3B_Semien (3). HR_Canha (13), Laureano (17), Profar (11).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Nova L,4-8 6 10 4 4 0 4
Minaya 2-3 2 1 1 2 0
Osich 1 1 0 0 0 1
J.Ruiz 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Oakland
Fiers W,9-3 7 2-3 8 0 0 1 4
Petit 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Soria 2-3 2 1 1 1 1
Hendriks S,6-7 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Minaya.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:10. A_18,504 (46,765).

