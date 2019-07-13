Athletics 5, White Sox 1

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Garcia ss 5 0 2 1 0 1 .295 Moncada 3b 5 0 3 0 0 2 .313 Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .275 McCann c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .316 Jay rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .282 Jimenez lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .242 Reed dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Sanchez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Cordell cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .233 b-Tilson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Totals 36 1 10 1 2 6

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 5 0 2 1 0 1 .273 Chapman 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .268 Olson 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250 Davis dh 3 0 1 1 1 0 .237 Canha rf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .241 Grossman lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .264 a-Pinder ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Laureano cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .267 Profar 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .213 Phegley c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .249 Totals 35 5 13 5 2 5

Chicago 000 000 001—1 10 1 Oakland 120 001 10x—5 13 0

a-struck out for Grossman in the 7th. b-struck out for Cordell in the 9th.

E_Garcia (6). LOB_Chicago 10, Oakland 8. 2B_Grossman (16). 3B_Semien (3). HR_Laureano (17), off Nova; Profar (11), off Nova; Canha (13), off Nova. RBIs_Garcia (25), Semien (49), Davis (44), Canha (23), Laureano (48), Profar (41).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Moncada, Abreu, McCann, Jay 2); Oakland 5 (Semien, Olson, Profar, Pinder 2). RISP_Chicago 1 for 9; Oakland 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Profar, Phegley. GIDP_Jimenez, Canha, Laureano.

DP_Chicago 2 (Garcia, Sanchez, Abreu), (Moncada, Sanchez, Abreu); Oakland 1 (Semien, Profar, Olson).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nova, L, 4-8 6 10 4 4 0 4 104 5.60 Minaya 2-3 2 1 1 2 0 24 3.90 Osich 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 4.83 Ruiz 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 6.26 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fiers, W, 9-3 7 2-3 8 0 0 1 4 111 3.61 Petit 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.45 Soria 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 24 4.89 Hendriks, S, 6-7 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 1.24

Inherited runners-scored_Osich 3-0, Ruiz 1-0, Petit 2-0, Hendriks 2-0. WP_Minaya. PB_Phegley (12).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:10. A_18,504 (46,765).

