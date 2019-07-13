Athletics 5, White Sox 1

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.295
|Moncada 3b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|.313
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|McCann c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.316
|Jay rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Jimenez lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Reed dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Sanchez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Cordell cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|b-Tilson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Totals
|36
|1
|10
|1
|2
|6
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.237
|Canha rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.241
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|a-Pinder ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Laureano cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Profar 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.213
|Phegley c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Totals
|35
|5
|13
|5
|2
|5
|Chicago
|000
|000
|001—1
|10
|1
|Oakland
|120
|001
|10x—5
|13
|0
a-struck out for Grossman in the 7th. b-struck out for Cordell in the 9th.
E_Garcia (6). LOB_Chicago 10, Oakland 8. 2B_Grossman (16). 3B_Semien (3). HR_Laureano (17), off Nova; Profar (11), off Nova; Canha (13), off Nova. RBIs_Garcia (25), Semien (49), Davis (44), Canha (23), Laureano (48), Profar (41).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Moncada, Abreu, McCann, Jay 2); Oakland 5 (Semien, Olson, Profar, Pinder 2). RISP_Chicago 1 for 9; Oakland 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_Profar, Phegley. GIDP_Jimenez, Canha, Laureano.
DP_Chicago 2 (Garcia, Sanchez, Abreu), (Moncada, Sanchez, Abreu); Oakland 1 (Semien, Profar, Olson).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nova, L, 4-8
|6
|10
|4
|4
|0
|4
|104
|5.60
|Minaya
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|24
|3.90
|Osich
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.83
|Ruiz
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6.26
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fiers, W, 9-3
|7
|2-3
|8
|0
|0
|1
|4
|111
|3.61
|Petit
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.45
|Soria
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|24
|4.89
|Hendriks, S, 6-7
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1.24
Inherited runners-scored_Osich 3-0, Ruiz 1-0, Petit 2-0, Hendriks 2-0. WP_Minaya. PB_Phegley (12).
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_3:10. A_18,504 (46,765).
