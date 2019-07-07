Listen Live Sports

Athletics 7, Mariners 4

July 7, 2019 7:37 pm
 
Oakland Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Semien ss 5 2 3 1 M.Smith cf 5 0 2 0
Grssman lf 3 1 0 0 J.Crwfr ss 4 1 1 0
M.Olson 1b 4 1 1 3 Do.Sntn rf 4 1 1 0
K.Davis dh 4 0 0 0 Vglbach dh 4 0 0 0
Canha rf 4 1 1 0 Narvaez c 4 2 4 4
Lureano cf 4 2 2 1 K.Sager 3b 4 0 1 0
Pinder 3b 3 0 1 1 T.Bckhm 1b 4 0 0 0
Barreto 2b 4 0 0 0 D.Moore lf 3 0 0 0
Hrrmann c 4 0 0 0 Au.Nola ph 1 0 0 0
D.Grdon 2b 4 0 2 0
Totals 35 7 8 6 Totals 37 4 11 4
Oakland 510 000 010—7
Seattle 010 101 010—4

E_D.Moore (7). LOB_Oakland 4, Seattle 6. 2B_Canha (8), J.Crawford (12), Do.Santana (19), K.Seager (6). 3B_D.Gordon (3). HR_Semien (14), M.Olson (19), Laureano (16), Narvaez 2 (14). SB_Barreto (1). CS_M.Smith (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Mengden W,4-1 5 1-3 6 3 3 0 2
Buchter 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Petit H,15 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Soria 1 1 1 1 0 1
Hendriks S,5-6 1 1 0 0 0 1
Seattle
Carasiti L,0-1 1-3 4 5 4 1 1
LeBlanc 6 2-3 3 1 1 2 2
Wisler 1 1 1 1 0 1
Festa 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Carasiti.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_3:15. A_25,816 (47,943).

