Athletics 7, Mariners 4

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Grossman lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.263
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.250
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Canha rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Laureano cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Pinder 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.244
|Barreto 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.087
|Herrmann c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.417
|Totals
|35
|7
|8
|6
|3
|4
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Santana rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.238
|Narvaez c
|4
|2
|4
|4
|0
|0
|.294
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Beckham 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Moore lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|a-Nola ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Totals
|37
|4
|11
|4
|0
|5
|Oakland
|510
|000
|010—7
|8
|0
|Seattle
|010
|101
|010—4
|11
|1
a-struck out for Moore in the 9th.
E_Moore (7). LOB_Oakland 4, Seattle 6. 2B_Canha (8), Crawford (12), Santana (19), Seager (6). 3B_Gordon (3). HR_Olson (19), off Carasiti; Semien (14), off LeBlanc; Laureano (16), off Wisler; Narvaez (13), off Mengden; Narvaez (14), off Soria. RBIs_Semien (48), Olson 3 (38), Laureano (47), Pinder (25), Narvaez 4 (36). SB_Barreto (1). CS_Smith (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Semien, Olson, Herrmann); Seattle 3 (Crawford, Beckham 2). RISP_Oakland 3 for 7; Seattle 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Vogelbach.
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mengden, W, 4-1
|5
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|0
|2
|95
|4.72
|Buchter
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.33
|Petit, H, 15
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|2.47
|Soria
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|4.75
|Hendriks, S, 5-6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|1.24
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carasiti, L, 0-1
|1-3
|4
|5
|4
|1
|1
|28
|8.44
|LeBlanc
|6
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|95
|4.66
|Wisler
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|5.40
|Festa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.42
Inherited runners-scored_Buchter 1-1, Petit 2-0, LeBlanc 2-2. WP_Carasiti.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_3:15. A_25,816 (47,943).
