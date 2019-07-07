Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Athletics 7, Mariners 4

July 7, 2019 7:38 pm
 
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 5 2 3 1 0 0 .271
Grossman lf 3 1 0 0 2 0 .263
Olson 1b 4 1 1 3 0 0 .250
Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Canha rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .233
Laureano cf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .265
Pinder 3b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .244
Barreto 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .087
Herrmann c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .417
Totals 35 7 8 6 3 4
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith cf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .238
Crawford ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .277
Santana rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .286
Vogelbach dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .238
Narvaez c 4 2 4 4 0 0 .294
Seager 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .203
Beckham 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .228
Moore lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .197
a-Nola ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .296
Gordon 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .267
Totals 37 4 11 4 0 5
Oakland 510 000 010—7 8 0
Seattle 010 101 010—4 11 1

a-struck out for Moore in the 9th.

E_Moore (7). LOB_Oakland 4, Seattle 6. 2B_Canha (8), Crawford (12), Santana (19), Seager (6). 3B_Gordon (3). HR_Olson (19), off Carasiti; Semien (14), off LeBlanc; Laureano (16), off Wisler; Narvaez (13), off Mengden; Narvaez (14), off Soria. RBIs_Semien (48), Olson 3 (38), Laureano (47), Pinder (25), Narvaez 4 (36). SB_Barreto (1). CS_Smith (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Semien, Olson, Herrmann); Seattle 3 (Crawford, Beckham 2). RISP_Oakland 3 for 7; Seattle 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Vogelbach.

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mengden, W, 4-1 5 1-3 6 3 3 0 2 95 4.72
Buchter 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 15 3.33
Petit, H, 15 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 20 2.47
Soria 1 1 1 1 0 1 14 4.75
Hendriks, S, 5-6 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 1.24
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Carasiti, L, 0-1 1-3 4 5 4 1 1 28 8.44
LeBlanc 6 2-3 3 1 1 2 2 95 4.66
Wisler 1 1 1 1 0 1 12 5.40
Festa 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 4.42

Inherited runners-scored_Buchter 1-1, Petit 2-0, LeBlanc 2-2. WP_Carasiti.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_3:15. A_25,816 (47,943).

