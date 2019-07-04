Listen Live Sports

Athletics 7, Twins 2

July 4, 2019 7:42 pm
 
Minnesota Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kepler rf 5 0 1 0 Semien ss 4 2 2 5
J.Plnco ss 5 0 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 1 0 0
Cruz dh 5 2 3 0 M.Olson 1b 5 0 1 0
Arraez lf 5 0 1 0 K.Davis dh 4 1 1 0
Sano 3b 3 0 1 0 Canha rf 4 0 1 0
Adranza 1b 3 0 2 2 Lureano cf 3 0 0 0
Schoop 2b 4 0 2 0 Grssman lf 4 1 3 0
J.Cstro c 4 0 1 0 Hrrmann c 4 1 4 1
Buxton cf 2 0 0 0 Profar 2b 3 1 0 0
Totals 36 2 11 2 Totals 35 7 12 6
Minnesota 100 010 000—2
Oakland 000 120 04x—7

E_Herrmann (1). DP_Minnesota 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Minnesota 11, Oakland 9. 2B_Kepler (21), Cruz (15), Herrmann (1). HR_Semien 2 (13). SB_Buxton (11). CS_Cruz (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Berrios L,8-5 5 6 3 3 3 2
Littell 1 2 0 0 0 1
May 1 1 0 0 0 3
Morin 1 3 4 4 0 0
Oakland
Ta.Anderson 4 2-3 9 2 1 2 3
Wang W,1-0 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Trivino H,14 1 1 0 0 0 2
Soria 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Berrios (Laureano), by Morin (Profar). WP_Ta.Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:20. A_20,836 (46,765).

