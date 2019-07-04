Athletics 7, Twins 2

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kepler rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Polanco ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.313
|Cruz dh
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Arraez lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.414
|Sano 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Adrianza 1b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.283
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Castro c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Buxton cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.250
|Totals
|36
|2
|11
|2
|3
|8
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|4
|2
|2
|5
|1
|0
|.272
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Olson 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Davis dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Canha rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Laureano cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Grossman lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Herrmann c
|4
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.625
|Profar 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Totals
|35
|7
|12
|6
|3
|6
|Minnesota
|100
|010
|000—2
|11
|0
|Oakland
|000
|120
|04x—7
|12
|1
E_Herrmann (1). LOB_Minnesota 11, Oakland 9. 2B_Kepler (21), Cruz (15), Herrmann (1). HR_Semien (12), off Berrios; Semien (13), off Morin. RBIs_Adrianza 2 (15), Semien 5 (47), Herrmann (5). SB_Buxton (11). CS_Cruz (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 7 (Polanco 2, Arraez, Schoop 3, Castro); Oakland 4 (Chapman, Olson, Laureano, Profar). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 11; Oakland 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_Kepler, Profar, Canha. GIDP_Polanco, Canha.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Schoop, Adrianza); Oakland 1 (Chapman, Profar, Olson).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berrios, L, 8-5
|5
|6
|3
|3
|3
|2
|92
|3.00
|Littell
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|5.84
|May
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|3.26
|Morin
|1
|3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|23
|3.18
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|T.Anderson
|4
|2-3
|9
|2
|1
|2
|3
|94
|6.04
|Wang, W, 1-0
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|35
|1.56
|Trivino, H, 14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|4.50
|Soria
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|4.65
Inherited runners-scored_Wang 2-0. HBP_Berrios (Laureano), Morin (Profar). WP_T.Anderson.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_3:20. A_20,836 (46,765).
