Athletics 7, Twins 2

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kepler rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .265 Polanco ss 5 0 0 0 0 3 .313 Cruz dh 5 2 3 0 0 1 .286 Arraez lf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .414 Sano 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .225 Adrianza 1b 3 0 2 2 0 1 .283 Schoop 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .254 Castro c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .248 Buxton cf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .250 Totals 36 2 11 2 3 8

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 4 2 2 5 1 0 .272 Chapman 3b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .262 Olson 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .245 Davis dh 4 1 1 0 1 1 .242 Canha rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .237 Laureano cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .260 Grossman lf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .263 Herrmann c 4 1 4 1 0 0 .625 Profar 2b 3 1 0 0 0 1 .215 Totals 35 7 12 6 3 6

Minnesota 100 010 000—2 11 0 Oakland 000 120 04x—7 12 1

E_Herrmann (1). LOB_Minnesota 11, Oakland 9. 2B_Kepler (21), Cruz (15), Herrmann (1). HR_Semien (12), off Berrios; Semien (13), off Morin. RBIs_Adrianza 2 (15), Semien 5 (47), Herrmann (5). SB_Buxton (11). CS_Cruz (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 7 (Polanco 2, Arraez, Schoop 3, Castro); Oakland 4 (Chapman, Olson, Laureano, Profar). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 11; Oakland 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Kepler, Profar, Canha. GIDP_Polanco, Canha.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Schoop, Adrianza); Oakland 1 (Chapman, Profar, Olson).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Berrios, L, 8-5 5 6 3 3 3 2 92 3.00 Littell 1 2 0 0 0 1 12 5.84 May 1 1 0 0 0 3 20 3.26 Morin 1 3 4 4 0 0 23 3.18 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA T.Anderson 4 2-3 9 2 1 2 3 94 6.04 Wang, W, 1-0 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 35 1.56 Trivino, H, 14 1 1 0 0 0 2 10 4.50 Soria 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 4.65

Inherited runners-scored_Wang 2-0. HBP_Berrios (Laureano), Morin (Profar). WP_T.Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:20. A_20,836 (46,765).

