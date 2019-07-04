Listen Live Sports

Athletics 7, Twins 2

July 4, 2019 7:42 pm
 
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kepler rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .265
Polanco ss 5 0 0 0 0 3 .313
Cruz dh 5 2 3 0 0 1 .286
Arraez lf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .414
Sano 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .225
Adrianza 1b 3 0 2 2 0 1 .283
Schoop 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .254
Castro c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .248
Buxton cf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .250
Totals 36 2 11 2 3 8
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 4 2 2 5 1 0 .272
Chapman 3b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .262
Olson 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .245
Davis dh 4 1 1 0 1 1 .242
Canha rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .237
Laureano cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .260
Grossman lf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .263
Herrmann c 4 1 4 1 0 0 .625
Profar 2b 3 1 0 0 0 1 .215
Totals 35 7 12 6 3 6
Minnesota 100 010 000—2 11 0
Oakland 000 120 04x—7 12 1

E_Herrmann (1). LOB_Minnesota 11, Oakland 9. 2B_Kepler (21), Cruz (15), Herrmann (1). HR_Semien (12), off Berrios; Semien (13), off Morin. RBIs_Adrianza 2 (15), Semien 5 (47), Herrmann (5). SB_Buxton (11). CS_Cruz (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 7 (Polanco 2, Arraez, Schoop 3, Castro); Oakland 4 (Chapman, Olson, Laureano, Profar). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 11; Oakland 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Kepler, Profar, Canha. GIDP_Polanco, Canha.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Schoop, Adrianza); Oakland 1 (Chapman, Profar, Olson).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Berrios, L, 8-5 5 6 3 3 3 2 92 3.00
Littell 1 2 0 0 0 1 12 5.84
May 1 1 0 0 0 3 20 3.26
Morin 1 3 4 4 0 0 23 3.18
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
T.Anderson 4 2-3 9 2 1 2 3 94 6.04
Wang, W, 1-0 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 35 1.56
Trivino, H, 14 1 1 0 0 0 2 10 4.50
Soria 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 4.65

Inherited runners-scored_Wang 2-0. HBP_Berrios (Laureano), Morin (Profar). WP_T.Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:20. A_20,836 (46,765).

