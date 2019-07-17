Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Athletics 9, Mariners 2

July 17, 2019 1:04 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Seattle Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
M.Smith cf 4 0 0 0 Semien ss 4 3 2 0
J.Crwfr ss 4 0 1 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 1 3 5
Do.Sntn rf 4 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 3 1 1 1
Vglbach dh 4 0 0 0 K.Davis dh 4 0 0 0
Narvaez c 4 2 3 2 Canha rf 4 0 0 0
K.Sager 3b 4 0 0 0 Lureano cf 4 2 2 0
Au.Nola 1b 3 0 1 0 Pinder lf 4 1 1 0
Negron lf 3 0 0 0 Barreto 2b 4 0 1 0
D.Grdon 2b 3 0 1 0 Phegley c 4 1 2 2
Totals 33 2 6 2 Totals 35 9 12 8
Seattle 010 000 001—2
Oakland 002 031 12x—9

E_D.Gordon (8). DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Seattle 4, Oakland 4. 2B_J.Crawford (14), Au.Nola (2), D.Gordon (8), Semien 2 (24), M.Chapman (25), Laureano (19). HR_Narvaez 2 (16), M.Chapman (22), M.Olson (20). SB_Laureano (12).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gonzales L,10-8 6 7 6 6 1 5
Wisler 1 2 1 1 0 2
Tuivailala 1 3 2 2 0 1
Oakland
Mengden W,5-1 7 4 1 1 0 3
Trivino 1 1 0 0 0 0
Treinen 1 1 1 1 0 0

HBP_by Gonzales (M.Olson). WP_Gonzales, Tuivailala.

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

Advertisement

T_2:43. A_18,718 (46,765).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|16 Business of Government Programs Summit
7|17 SolarWinds Breakfast Briefing |...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines grapple during final test of Martial Arts Program (MCMAP)

Today in History

1975: World superpowers meet in space to show rescue capability

Get our daily newsletter.