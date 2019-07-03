Atlanta United-Fire, Sums

|Atlanta
First half_1, Chicago, Calvo, 1 (Gaitan), 4th minute; 2, Chicago, Sapong, 7, 7th; 3, Chicago, Gaitan, 3 (penalty kick), 13th; 4, Chicago, Sapong, 8 (Gaitan), 37th; 5, Chicago, Herbers, 2 (Calvo), 44th.
Second half_6, Atlanta, Vazquez, 1 (penalty kick), 58th.
Goalies_Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann; Chicago, Kenneth Kronholm, Richard Sanchez.
Yellow Cards_Chicago, Frankowski, 58th; Gutjahr, 88th; Nikolic, 90th. Atlanta, Robinson, 69th.
Red Cards_Atlanta, Gonzalez Pirez, 11th.
Referee_Silviu Petrescu. Assistant Referees_Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho; Richard Gamache; Allen Chapman. 4th Official_Lukasz Szpala.
A_13,476.
Chicago_Kenneth Kronholm; Francisco Calvo, Jorge Luis Corrales (Jeremiah Gutjahr, 46th); Brandt Bronico, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Nico Gaitan, Fabian Herbers (Amando Moreno, 71st), Aleksandar Katai, Dax McCarty, Bastian Schweinsteiger; C.J. Sapong (Nemanja Nikolic, 60th).
Atlanta_Brad Guzan; Franco Escobar, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Jeff Larentowicz, Michael Parkhurst, Miles Robinson; Julian Gressel (Brek Shea, 63rd), Gonzalo Martinez (Florentin Pogba, 18th), Dion Pereira; Darlington Nagbe (Mikey Ambrose, 63rd), Brandon Vazquez.
