The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Atlanta United-Fire, Sums

July 3, 2019 10:21 pm
 
Atlanta 0 1—1
Chicago 5 0—5

First half_1, Chicago, Calvo, 1 (Gaitan), 4th minute; 2, Chicago, Sapong, 7, 7th; 3, Chicago, Gaitan, 3 (penalty kick), 13th; 4, Chicago, Sapong, 8 (Gaitan), 37th; 5, Chicago, Herbers, 2 (Calvo), 44th.

Second half_6, Atlanta, Vazquez, 1 (penalty kick), 58th.

Goalies_Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann; Chicago, Kenneth Kronholm, Richard Sanchez.

Yellow Cards_Chicago, Frankowski, 58th; Gutjahr, 88th; Nikolic, 90th. Atlanta, Robinson, 69th.

Red Cards_Atlanta, Gonzalez Pirez, 11th.

Referee_Silviu Petrescu. Assistant Referees_Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho; Richard Gamache; Allen Chapman. 4th Official_Lukasz Szpala.

A_13,476.

___

Lineups

Chicago_Kenneth Kronholm; Francisco Calvo, Jorge Luis Corrales (Jeremiah Gutjahr, 46th); Brandt Bronico, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Nico Gaitan, Fabian Herbers (Amando Moreno, 71st), Aleksandar Katai, Dax McCarty, Bastian Schweinsteiger; C.J. Sapong (Nemanja Nikolic, 60th).

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; Franco Escobar, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Jeff Larentowicz, Michael Parkhurst, Miles Robinson; Julian Gressel (Brek Shea, 63rd), Gonzalo Martinez (Florentin Pogba, 18th), Dion Pereira; Darlington Nagbe (Mikey Ambrose, 63rd), Brandon Vazquez.

