Atlanta United scores late goals to beat DC United 2-0

July 21, 2019 6:25 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Gonzalo Martínez had a goal and an assist in the closing minutes to help Atlanta United beat D.C. United 2-0 on Sunday.

Brad Guzan had three saves for his MLS-leading 10th shutout this season.

Atlanta (11-8-3) controlled the action throughout — finishing with 71.4% possession and outshooting D.C. United 18-7 — and finally broke through as time waned. Darlington Nagbe lofted a cross that Martínez headed home from point-blank range to open the scoring in the 89th minute. Josef Martínez slipped behind the defense, ran onto a long ball from Gonzalo Martínez flipped it over the head of charging goalkeeper Bill Hamid and into the net in the second minute of stoppage time.

D.C. (9-6-8), which has just one win its last five games, fell into third in the Eastern Conference standings, one point behind Atlanta (36) and four back of Philadelphia.

Josef Martínez chipped a penalty kick over the crossbar in the 72nd minute. It was just the second times in 17 tries in MLS that he failed to convert from the spot.

