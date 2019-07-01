Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

July 1, 2019 7:12 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 33 31 .516
York 30 34 .469 3
Lancaster 22 39 .361
Southern Maryland 22 41 .349 10½
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 38 24 .613
Somerset 37 25 .597 1
High Point 37 27 .578 2
New Britain 32 30 .516 6

Monday’s Games

Lancaster at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Somerset at New Britain, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.

Somerset at New Britain, Game 2, TBD

Lancaster at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lancaster at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

