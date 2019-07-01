Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

July 1, 2019 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 33 32 .508
York 30 34 .469
Lancaster 23 39 .371
Southern Maryland 22 41 .349 10
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 39 24 .619
Somerset 38 25 .603 1
High Point 37 28 .569 3
New Britain 32 31 .508 7

___

Monday’s Games

Lancaster 7, High Point 6, 10 innings

Somerset 10, New Britain 3

Long Island 4, Sugar Land 3

Advertisement
Tuesday’s Games

Somerset at New Britain, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Somerset at New Britain, Game 2, TBD

Lancaster at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lancaster at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers navigate tough terrain during eXportable training

Today in History

1863: Battle of Gettysburg ends

Get our daily newsletter.