July 2, 2019 10:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 33 32 .508
York 30 34 .469
Lancaster 23 40 .365 9
Southern Maryland 22 41 .349 10
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 39 24 .619
Somerset 38 26 .594
High Point 38 28 .576
New Britain 33 31 .516

___

Tuesday’s Games

New Britain 2, Somerset 1, 7 innings

Somerset at New Britain, Game 2, TBD

High Point 4, Lancaster 3

Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lancaster at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lancaster at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

