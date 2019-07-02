|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|33
|32
|.508
|—
|York
|30
|34
|.469
|2½
|Lancaster
|23
|40
|.365
|9
|Southern Maryland
|22
|41
|.349
|10
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|39
|24
|.619
|—
|Somerset
|38
|26
|.594
|1½
|High Point
|38
|28
|.576
|2½
|New Britain
|33
|31
|.516
|6½
New Britain 2, Somerset 1, 7 innings
Somerset at New Britain, Game 2, TBD
High Point 4, Lancaster 3
Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
