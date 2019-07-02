|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|34
|32
|.515
|—
|York
|31
|34
|.477
|2½
|Lancaster
|23
|40
|.365
|9½
|Southern Maryland
|22
|42
|.344
|11
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|39
|25
|.609
|—
|Somerset
|39
|26
|.600
|½
|High Point
|38
|28
|.576
|2
|New Britain
|33
|32
|.508
|6½
___
New Britain 2, Somerset 1, 7 innings
Somerset 6, New Britain 3, 7 innings
High Point 4, Lancaster 3
Sugar Land 16, Long Island 7
York 18, Southern Maryland 12
Lancaster at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
