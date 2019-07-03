At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 34 32 .515 — York 31 34 .477 2½ Lancaster 23 40 .365 9½ Southern Maryland 22 42 .344 11 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 39 25 .609 — Somerset 39 26 .600 ½ High Point 38 28 .576 2 New Britain 33 32 .508 6½

Wednesday’s Games

Lancaster at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lancaster at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at High Point, 7 p.m.

York at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

