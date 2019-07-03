Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

July 3, 2019 7:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 34 32 .515
York 31 34 .477
Lancaster 23 40 .365
Southern Maryland 22 42 .344 11
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 39 25 .609
Somerset 39 26 .600 ½
High Point 38 28 .576 2
New Britain 33 32 .508

___

Wednesday’s Games

Lancaster at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lancaster at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at High Point, 7 p.m.

York at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

