|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|34
|33
|.507
|—
|York
|32
|34
|.485
|1½
|Lancaster
|23
|41
|.359
|9½
|Southern Maryland
|22
|43
|.338
|11
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|40
|25
|.615
|—
|Somerset
|40
|26
|.606
|½
|High Point
|39
|28
|.582
|2
|New Britain
|33
|33
|.500
|7½
___
High Point 6, Lancaster 2
Somerset 7, New Britain 5, 11 innings
Long Island 5, Sugar Land 3
York 4, Southern Maryland 3
Lancaster at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at High Point, 7 p.m.
York at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
