Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

July 4, 2019 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 34 34 .500
York 32 34 .485 1
Lancaster 23 42 .354
Southern Maryland 22 43 .338 10½
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 41 25 .621
Somerset 40 27 .597
High Point 40 28 .588 2
New Britain 34 33 .507

___

Thursday’s Games

High Point 2, Lancaster 1

New Britain 8, Somerset 5

Long Island 3, Sugar Land 1

Advertisement

York at Southern Maryland, ppd.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Friday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at High Point, 7 p.m.

York at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Somerset at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

York at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.