|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|34
|34
|.500
|—
|York
|32
|34
|.485
|1
|Lancaster
|23
|42
|.354
|9½
|Southern Maryland
|22
|43
|.338
|10½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|41
|25
|.621
|—
|Somerset
|40
|27
|.597
|1½
|High Point
|40
|28
|.588
|2
|New Britain
|34
|33
|.507
|7½
___
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at High Point, 7 p.m.
York at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Somerset at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
York at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
York at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
Sugar Land at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.
Somerset at High Point, 2 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.