Atlantic League

July 5, 2019 7:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 34 34 .500
York 32 34 .485 1
Lancaster 23 42 .354
Southern Maryland 22 43 .338 10½
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 41 25 .621
Somerset 40 27 .597
High Point 40 28 .588 2
New Britain 34 33 .507

___

Friday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at High Point, 7 p.m.

York at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Somerset at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

York at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

York at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Sugar Land at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.

Somerset at High Point, 2 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.

