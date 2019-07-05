|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|35
|34
|.507
|—
|York
|33
|34
|.493
|1
|Lancaster
|23
|43
|.348
|10½
|Southern Maryland
|22
|44
|.333
|11½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|42
|25
|.627
|—
|Somerset
|41
|27
|.603
|1½
|High Point
|40
|29
|.580
|3
|New Britain
|34
|34
|.500
|8½
___
Long Island 5, Southern Maryland 3
Sugar Land 10, New Britain 5
Somerset 3, High Point 0
York 6, Lancaster 4
Somerset at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
York at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
York at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
Sugar Land at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.
Somerset at High Point, 2 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.
