Atlantic League

July 6, 2019 7:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 35 34 .507
York 33 34 .493 1
Lancaster 23 43 .348 10½
Southern Maryland 22 44 .333 11½
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 42 25 .627
Somerset 41 27 .603
High Point 40 29 .580 3
New Britain 34 34 .500

Saturday’s Games

Somerset at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

York at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

York at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Sugar Land at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.

Somerset at High Point, 2 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

