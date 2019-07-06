|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|35
|34
|.507
|—
|York
|33
|34
|.493
|1
|Lancaster
|23
|43
|.348
|10½
|Southern Maryland
|22
|44
|.333
|11½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|42
|25
|.627
|—
|Somerset
|41
|28
|.594
|2
|High Point
|41
|29
|.586
|2½
|New Britain
|34
|34
|.500
|8½
___
High Point 3, Somerset 2
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at New Britain, ppd.
York at Lancaster, ppd.
York at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
Sugar Land at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.
Somerset at High Point, 2 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.