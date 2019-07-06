Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

July 6, 2019 10:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 35 34 .507
York 33 34 .493 1
Lancaster 23 43 .348 10½
Southern Maryland 23 44 .343 11
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 42 26 .618
Somerset 41 28 .594
High Point 41 29 .586 2
New Britain 34 34 .500 8

___

Saturday’s Games

High Point 3, Somerset 2

Southern Maryland 8, Long Island 2

Sugar Land at New Britain, ppd.

Advertisement

York at Lancaster, ppd.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

Sunday’s Games

York at Lancaster, Game 1, 1:15 p.m.

York at Lancaster, Game 2, TBD

Sugar Land at New Britain, Game 1, 1:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at New Britain, ppd.

Somerset at High Point, 2 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.