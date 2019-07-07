At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 35 35 .500 — York 34 35 .493 ½ Lancaster 24 44 .353 10 Southern Maryland 24 44 .353 10 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 42 27 .609 — Somerset 42 28 .600 ½ High Point 41 30 .577 2 New Britain 35 34 .507 7

___

Sunday’s Games

Lancaster 7, York 5, 7 innings

York 7, Lancaster 1, 7 innings

New Britain 3, Sugar Land 2, 10 innings

Advertisement

Sugar Land at New Britain, ppd.

Somerset 7, High Point 1

Southern Maryland 15, Long Island 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.