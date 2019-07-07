Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

July 7, 2019 9:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 35 35 .500
York 34 35 .493 ½
Lancaster 24 44 .353 10
Southern Maryland 24 44 .353 10
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 42 27 .609
Somerset 42 28 .600 ½
High Point 41 30 .577 2
New Britain 35 34 .507 7

___

Sunday’s Games

Lancaster 7, York 5, 7 innings

York 7, Lancaster 1, 7 innings

New Britain 3, Sugar Land 2, 10 innings

Sugar Land at New Britain, ppd.

Somerset 7, High Point 1

Southern Maryland 15, Long Island 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

