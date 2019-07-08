|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|35
|35
|.500
|—
|York
|34
|35
|.493
|½
|Lancaster
|24
|44
|.353
|10
|Southern Maryland
|24
|44
|.353
|10
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|42
|27
|.609
|—
|Somerset
|42
|28
|.600
|½
|High Point
|41
|30
|.577
|2
|New Britain
|35
|34
|.507
|7
___
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Liberty Division at Freedom Division, 7:30 p.m.
