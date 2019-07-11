Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

July 11, 2019 6:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 0 0 000
Lancaster 0 0 000
Southern Maryland 0 0 000
x-Sugar Land 0 0 000
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset 0 0 000
New Britain 0 0 000
High Point 0 0 000
x-Long Island 0 0 000

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, Game 2, TBD

Advertisement

High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

New Britain at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Long Island at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

New Britain at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.