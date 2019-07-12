At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Southern Maryland 2 0 1.000 — York 1 0 1.000 ½ x-Sugar Land 0 0 000 1 Lancaster 0 2 .000 2 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Somerset 1 0 1.000 — x-Long Island 0 0 000 ½ New Britain 0 1 .000 1 High Point 0 1 .000 1

Friday’s Games

Southern Maryland 8, Lancaster 3, 7 innings

Southern Maryland 6, Lancaster 0, 7 innings

York 8, High Point 1

Somerset 6, New Britain 3

Long Island at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

New Britain at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

High Point at York, 1 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Long Island at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

New Britain at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

