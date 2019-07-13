|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|York
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|x-Sugar Land
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Lancaster
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|New Britain
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|High Point
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|x-Long Island
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
Southern Maryland 8, Lancaster 3, 7 innings
Southern Maryland 6, Lancaster 0, 7 innings
York 8, High Point 1
Somerset 6, New Britain 3
Sugar Land 5, Long Island 0
High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
New Britain at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
High Point at York, 1 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
New Britain at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.
Long Island at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.