At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB York 1 0 1.000 Lancaster 0 2 .000 Sugar Land 1 0 1.000 Southern Maryland 2 0 1.000 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB New Britain 0 1 .000 Long Island 0 1 .000 High Point 0 1 .000 Somerset 1 0 1.000

Friday’s Games

Southern Maryland 8, Lancaster 3, 7 innings

Southern Maryland 6, Lancaster 0, 7 innings

York 8, High Point 1

Somerset 6, New Britain 3

Sugar Land 5, Long Island 0

Saturday’s Games

High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

New Britain at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

High Point at York, 1 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

New Britain at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

Long Island at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

