|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|York
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|x-Sugar Land
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Lancaster
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New Britain
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|x-Long Island
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Somerset
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|High Point
|0
|2
|.000
|1
York 13, High Point 7
Southern Maryland 7, Lancaster 2
Long Island 6, Sugar Land 4
New Britain 7, Somerset 6
High Point at York, 1 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
New Britain at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.
Long Island at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Long Island at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
