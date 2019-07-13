Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

July 13, 2019 10:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Maryland 3 0 1.000
York 2 0 1.000 ½
x-Sugar Land 1 1 .500
Lancaster 0 3 .000 3
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
New Britain 1 1 .500
x-Long Island 1 1 .500
Somerset 1 1 .500
High Point 0 2 .000 1

Saturday’s Games

York 13, High Point 7

Southern Maryland 7, Lancaster 2

Long Island 6, Sugar Land 4

New Britain 7, Somerset 6

Sunday’s Games

High Point at York, 1 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

New Britain at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

Long Island at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Long Island at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

