At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Southern Maryland 3 0 1.000 — York 2 0 1.000 ½ x-Sugar Land 1 1 .500 1½ Lancaster 0 3 .000 3 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB New Britain 1 1 .500 — x-Long Island 1 1 .500 — Somerset 1 1 .500 — High Point 0 2 .000 1

Saturday’s Games

York 13, High Point 7

Southern Maryland 7, Lancaster 2

Long Island 6, Sugar Land 4

New Britain 7, Somerset 6

Sunday’s Games

High Point at York, 1 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

New Britain at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

Long Island at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Long Island at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

