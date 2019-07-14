At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Southern Maryland 4 0 1.000 — York 2 1 .667 1½ x-Sugar Land 1 1 .500 2 Lancaster 0 4 .000 4 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB New Britain 1 1 .500 — x-Long Island 1 1 .500 — Somerset 1 1 .500 — High Point 1 2 .333 ½

___

Sunday’s Games

High Point 4, York 1

Southern Maryland 4, Lancaster 0

New Britain at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

Long Island at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Long Island at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

High Point at Lancaster, Game 1, 6 p.m.

High Point at Lancaster, Game 2, TBD

Southern Maryland at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Long Island at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

