Atlantic League

July 14, 2019 5:45 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Maryland 4 0 1.000
York 2 1 .667
x-Sugar Land 1 1 .500 2
Lancaster 0 4 .000 4
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
New Britain 1 1 .500
x-Long Island 1 1 .500
Somerset 1 1 .500
High Point 1 2 .333 ½

___

Sunday’s Games

High Point 4, York 1

Southern Maryland 4, Lancaster 0

New Britain at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

Long Island at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Long Island at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

High Point at Lancaster, Game 1, 6 p.m.

High Point at Lancaster, Game 2, TBD

Southern Maryland at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Long Island at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

