|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|York
|2
|1
|.667
|1½
|x-Sugar Land
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|Lancaster
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New Britain
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|x-Long Island
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Somerset
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|High Point
|1
|2
|.333
|½
___
High Point 4, York 1
Southern Maryland 4, Lancaster 0
New Britain at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.
Long Island at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Long Island at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
High Point at Lancaster, Game 1, 6 p.m.
High Point at Lancaster, Game 2, TBD
Southern Maryland at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Long Island at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
