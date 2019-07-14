Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

July 14, 2019 11:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Maryland 4 0 1.000
x-Sugar Land 2 1 .667
York 2 1 .667
Lancaster 0 4 .000 4
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset 2 1 .667
New Britain 1 2 .333 1
x-Long Island 1 2 .333 1
High Point 1 2 .333 1

___

Sunday’s Games

High Point 4, York 1

Southern Maryland 4, Lancaster 0

Somerset 14, New Britain 1

Sugar Land 3, Long Island 2, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Long Island at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

High Point at Lancaster, Game 1, 6 p.m.

High Point at Lancaster, Game 2, TBD

Southern Maryland at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Long Island at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

