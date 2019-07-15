At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Southern Maryland 4 0 1.000 — x-Sugar Land 2 1 .667 1½ York 2 1 .667 1½ Lancaster 0 4 .000 4 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Somerset 2 1 .667 — New Britain 1 2 .333 1 x-Long Island 1 2 .333 1 High Point 1 2 .333 1

Monday’s Games

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Long Island at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

High Point at Lancaster, Game 1, 6 p.m.

High Point at Lancaster, Game 2, TBD

Southern Maryland at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Long Island at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island at Sugar Land, 12:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

