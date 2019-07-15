Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Atlantic League

July 15, 2019 10:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Maryland 4 0 1.000
York 3 1 .750 1
x-Sugar Land 2 1 .667
Lancaster 0 4 .000 4
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset 2 2 .500
New Britain 1 2 .333 ½
x-Long Island 1 2 .333 ½
High Point 1 2 .333 ½

___

Monday’s Games

York 6, Somerset 3

Long Island at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

High Point at Lancaster, Game 1, 6 p.m.

High Point at Lancaster, Game 2, TBD

Southern Maryland at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Long Island at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island at Sugar Land, 12:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

