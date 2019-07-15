|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|York
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|x-Sugar Land
|2
|1
|.667
|1½
|Lancaster
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|2
|2
|.500
|—
|New Britain
|1
|2
|.333
|½
|x-Long Island
|1
|2
|.333
|½
|High Point
|1
|2
|.333
|½
___
York 6, Somerset 3
Long Island at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
High Point at Lancaster, Game 1, 6 p.m.
High Point at Lancaster, Game 2, TBD
Southern Maryland at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Long Island at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Long Island at Sugar Land, 12:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.