At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Southern Maryland 4 0 1.000 — York 3 1 .750 1 x-Sugar Land 2 2 .500 2 Lancaster 0 4 .000 4 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Somerset 2 2 .500 — x-Long Island 2 2 .500 — New Britain 1 2 .333 ½ High Point 1 2 .333 ½

Tuesday’s Games

High Point at Lancaster, Game 1, 6 p.m.

High Point at Lancaster, Game 2, TBD

Southern Maryland at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Long Island at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island at Sugar Land, 12:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

York at Somerset, 11:05 a.m.

Southern Maryland at New Britain, 12:05 p.m.

High Point at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

