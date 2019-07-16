At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Southern Maryland 5 0 1.000 — York 3 1 .750 1½ x-Sugar Land 2 2 .500 2½ Lancaster 0 5 .000 5 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB x-Long Island 2 2 .500 — High Point 2 2 .500 — Somerset 2 2 .500 — New Britain 1 3 .250 1

___

Tuesday’s Games

High Point 13, Lancaster 8, 7 innings

High Point at Lancaster, Game 2, TBD

Southern Maryland 3, New Britain 2

Somerset 12, York 7

Sugar Land 4, Long Island 0

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island at Sugar Land, 12:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

York at Somerset, 11:05 a.m.

Southern Maryland at New Britain, 12:05 p.m.

High Point at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

