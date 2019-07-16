Listen Live Sports

July 16, 2019 11:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Maryland 5 0 1.000
x-Sugar Land 3 2 .600 2
York 3 2 .600 2
Lancaster 0 5 .000 5
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset 3 2 .600
High Point 2 2 .500 ½
x-Long Island 2 3 .400 1
New Britain 1 3 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

High Point 13, Lancaster 8, 7 innings

High Point at Lancaster, Game 2, TBD

Southern Maryland 3, New Britain 2

Somerset 12, York 7

Sugar Land 4, Long Island 0

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island at Sugar Land, 12:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

York at Somerset, 11:05 a.m.

Southern Maryland at New Britain, 12:05 p.m.

High Point at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

