At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Southern Maryland 5 0 1.000 — x-Sugar Land 3 2 .600 2 York 3 2 .600 2 Lancaster 0 5 .000 5 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Somerset 3 2 .600 — High Point 2 2 .500 ½ x-Long Island 2 3 .400 1 New Britain 1 3 .250 1½

Tuesday’s Games

High Point 13, Lancaster 8, 7 innings

High Point at Lancaster, Game 2, TBD

Southern Maryland 3, New Britain 2

Somerset 12, York 7

Sugar Land 4, Long Island 0

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island at Sugar Land, 12:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

York at Somerset, 11:05 a.m.

Southern Maryland at New Britain, 12:05 p.m.

High Point at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

