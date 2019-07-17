|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|5
|0
|1.000
|—
|x-Sugar Land
|3
|2
|.600
|2
|York
|3
|2
|.600
|2
|Lancaster
|0
|6
|.000
|5½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|High Point
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|x-Long Island
|2
|3
|.400
|1
|New Britain
|1
|3
|.250
|1½
___
High Point 13, Lancaster 8, 7 innings
High Point 2, Lancaster 0, 7 innings
Southern Maryland 3, New Britain 2
Somerset 12, York 7
Sugar Land 4, Long Island 0
Long Island at Sugar Land, 12:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
York at Somerset, 11:05 a.m.
Southern Maryland at New Britain, 12:05 p.m.
High Point at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
