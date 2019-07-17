At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Southern Maryland 5 0 1.000 — York 3 2 .600 2 x-Sugar Land 3 3 .500 2½ Lancaster 0 6 .000 5½ Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Somerset 3 2 .600 — High Point 3 2 .600 — x-Long Island 3 3 .500 ½ New Britain 1 3 .250 1½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island 9, Sugar Land 8, 10 innings

Southern Maryland at New Britain, ppd.

High Point at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

York at Somerset, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

York at Somerset, 11:05 a.m.

Southern Maryland at New Britain, Game 1, 12:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at New Britain, Game 2, TBD

High Point at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Somerset at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, Game 1, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, Game 2, TBD

Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.