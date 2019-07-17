Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

July 17, 2019 9:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Maryland 5 0 1.000
York 3 2 .600 2
x-Sugar Land 3 3 .500
Lancaster 0 6 .000
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset 3 2 .600
High Point 3 2 .600
x-Long Island 3 3 .500 ½
New Britain 1 3 .250

___

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island 9, Sugar Land 8, 10 innings

Southern Maryland at New Britain, ppd.

High Point at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

York at Somerset, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

York at Somerset, 11:05 a.m.

Southern Maryland at New Britain, Game 1, 12:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at New Britain, Game 2, TBD

High Point at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Somerset at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, Game 1, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, Game 2, TBD

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|16 Business of Government Programs Summit
7|17 SolarWinds Breakfast Briefing |...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors in Peru set up relief medical site

Today in History

1975: World superpowers meet in space for rescue capability

Get our daily newsletter.