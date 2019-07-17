At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Southern Maryland 4 0 1.000 — York 3 2 .600 1½ x-Sugar Land 3 3 .500 2 Lancaster 0 6 .000 5 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB High Point 4 2 .667 — Somerset 3 2 .600 ½ x-Long Island 3 3 .500 1 New Britain 1 3 .250 2

___

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island 9, Sugar Land 8, 10 innings

Southern Maryland at New Britain, ppd.

High Point 7, Lancaster 1

York at Somerset, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

York at Somerset, Game 1, 11:05 a.m.

York at Somerset, Game 2, TBD

Southern Maryland at New Britain, Game 1, 12:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at New Britain, Game 2, TBD

High Point at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Somerset at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, Game 1, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, Game 2, TBD

Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

