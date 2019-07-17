|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|York
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|x-Sugar Land
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Lancaster
|0
|6
|.000
|5
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Somerset
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|x-Long Island
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|New Britain
|1
|3
|.250
|2
___
Long Island 9, Sugar Land 8, 10 innings
Southern Maryland at New Britain, ppd.
High Point 7, Lancaster 1
York at Somerset, ppd.
York at Somerset, Game 1, 11:05 a.m.
York at Somerset, Game 2, TBD
Southern Maryland at New Britain, Game 1, 12:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at New Britain, Game 2, TBD
High Point at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Somerset at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at Long Island, Game 1, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Long Island, Game 2, TBD
Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
