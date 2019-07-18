Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

July 18, 2019 7:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Maryland 5 1 .833
York 5 2 .714 ½
x-Sugar Land 3 3 .500 2
Lancaster 0 6 .000 5
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
High Point 4 2 .667
x-Long Island 3 3 .500 1
Somerset 3 4 .429
New Britain 2 4 .333 2

___

Thursday’s Games

York 3, Somerset 2, 7 innings

York 2, Somerset 1, 7 innings

New Britain 9, Southern Maryland 0, 7 innings

Southern Maryland 2, New Britain 0, 7 innings

High Point at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Somerset at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, Game 1, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, Game 2, TBD

Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Somerset at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

