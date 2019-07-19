|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|York
|5
|2
|.714
|½
|x-Sugar Land
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Lancaster
|1
|6
|.143
|4½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|x-Long Island
|3
|3
|.500
|½
|Somerset
|3
|4
|.429
|1
|New Britain
|2
|4
|.333
|1½
___
York 3, Somerset 2, 7 innings
York 2, Somerset 1, 7 innings
New Britain 9, Southern Maryland 0, 7 innings
Southern Maryland 2, New Britain 0, 7 innings
Lancaster 5, High Point 3
Lancaster at Long Island, Game 1, 6 p.m.
Lancaster at Long Island, Game 2, TBD
Somerset at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.