The Associated Press
 
Atlantic League

July 19, 2019 10:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 6 2 .750
Southern Maryland 5 2 .714 ½
x-Sugar Land 4 3 .571
Lancaster 1 7 .125 5
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
High Point 5 3 .625
x-Long Island 4 3 .571 ½
Somerset 3 5 .375 2
New Britain 2 5 .286

Friday’s Games

Long Island 9, Lancaster 5, 7 innings

Lancaster at Long Island, Game 2, TBD

High Point 4, Somerset 3, 10 innings

Sugar Land 10, Southern Maryland 7

York 17, New Britain 5

Saturday’s Games

Somerset at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

York at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.

Somerset at High Point, 2 p.m.

Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.

