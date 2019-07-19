|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Southern Maryland
|5
|2
|.714
|½
|x-Sugar Land
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Lancaster
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|x-Long Island
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|Somerset
|3
|5
|.375
|2
|New Britain
|2
|5
|.286
|2½
Long Island 9, Lancaster 5, 7 innings
Lancaster at Long Island, Game 2, TBD
High Point 4, Somerset 3, 10 innings
Sugar Land 10, Southern Maryland 7
York 17, New Britain 5
Somerset at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
York at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.
Somerset at High Point, 2 p.m.
Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
Lancaster at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.
