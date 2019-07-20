Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Atlantic League

July 20, 2019 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 7 2 .778
Southern Maryland 6 2 .750 ½
x-Sugar Land 4 4 .500
Lancaster 1 9 .100
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 6 3 .667
High Point 5 4 .556 1
Somerset 4 5 .444 2
New Britain 2 6 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Somerset 4, High Point 2

Long Island 5, Lancaster 4

Southern Maryland 3, Sugar Land 0

York 7, New Britain 6

Sunday’s Games

York at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.

Somerset at High Point, 2 p.m.

Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

